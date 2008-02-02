|
- 'Running on pitch unintentional' - Indrajith
B Indrajith feels his team did nothing wrong, and that the situation of the game may have forced the umpires to believe they were deliberately trying to run on the pitch
- MS Dhoni gives up India's ODI and T20 captaincy
- Tamil Nadu push for outright win courtesy Indrajith, Abhinav tons
Centuries from B Indrajith and captain Abhinav Mukund led Tamil Nadu's frenetic push for runs on day four, before they declared 255 ahead
- Bumrah six-for propels Gujarat into final
Jasprit Bumrah and RP Singh bowled Gujarat into the Ranji Trophy final for only the second time in the tournament's 83-year history
- State office-bearers start stepping down
A list of state association officials who have resigned after the Supreme Court order on January 2
- L Balaji appointed KKR bowling coach
The former India seamer replaces Wasim Akram for the 2017 IPL season
- A Saurashtra minus Niranjan Shah? Imagine that
The veteran administrator's larger-than-life presence in the SCA is exactly the kind of thing the Supreme Court has sought to eradicate. Of course, that is not going to be easy
- Jaggi and Nadeem establish Jharkhand advantage
Ishank Jaggi's fifth century of the season and a three wickets in five overs in the final half hour before stumps turned the Ranji Trophy semi-final Jharkhand's way
- Mumbai in command after Nayar, Tare fifties
A strong lower middle order performance from Mumbai has given them a lead of 101 against Tamil Nadu in Rajkot
- Meshram left out of India squad for World Cup qualifiers
The 14-member squad will be playing in the Women's World Cup qualifier matches in Colombo scheduled from February 7 to February 21
- Uncertainty over leadership creates confusion in BCCI
A sense of confusion and uncertainty prevailed in the BCCI in the wake of the Supreme Court order on January 2
- Highlights of the Supreme Court order on January 2
A quick look at the important observations made by the Supreme Court in its order on January 2
- RP Singh's three-for gives Gujarat the edge
RP Singh took three wickets as Gujarat reduced Jharkhand to 214 for 5 after being bowled out for 390 on a see-saw second day in Nagpur
- Tare, Iyer steady Mumbai after quick wickets
Tamil Nadu struck quickly in the final session of play to prise out three Mumbai wickets, achieving some parity after being limited to 305 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final in Rajkot
- What happened in the Supreme Court, and what now for the BCCI?
A summary of the key developments in the BCCI-Lodha tussle following the Supreme Court hearing on January 2
- Reactions and developments following the removal of BCCI president and secretary
- Supreme Court removes Thakur, Shirke from top BCCI posts
BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke have been removed from their posts by the Supreme Court of India in an order passed in Delhi on Monday morning
- Balaji surprised at frequency of ball changes
The Tamil Nadu bowling coach expressed his concerns at the frequent ball changes seen in Nagpur. Within the first two sessions of the first day's play, the SG Test ball was replaced three times
- Panchal's unbeaten 144 leads Gujarat dominance
With his fifth century of the season - the most by a Gujarat batsman - Priyank Panchal dominated Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur
- TN slump after Gandhi-Indrajith stand
Mumbai struck late blows on day one in Rajkot as Tamil Nadu slumped from a promising 178 for 2 to 261 for 6 at stumps
- Chances in the Betfair market for the 2015 Indian Premier League
|